Homicide Unit investigating death of 70-year-old woman in Toronto: police
Toronto police say they are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a 70-year-old woman died following a medical call Wednesday night.
Police said they attended a medical call in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
First responders found an injured woman in medical distress and tried to save her. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are working to notify her next of kin and she has not been identified so far.
They did not say how she died.
A man was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending, police said.
They said no other details are being released at the moment.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
BREAKING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
'Help': Colombia rescues sailor adrift in Caribbean 24 days
The Colombian navy rescued a man from Dominica who says he survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat by eating ketchup, garlic powder and seasoning cubes.
Severe weather in Canada caused $3.1 billion in insured damages in 2022
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $3.1 billion in insured damage in Canada in 2022, from flooding to storms to Hurricane Fiona.
Immigration records contradict Santos' claim his mother was at World Trade Center on Sept. 11
Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos' mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican's repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
London
-
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
-
$105K worth of drugs seized by London police, multiple people facing charges
Three people are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant executed by London police earlier this week yielded approximately $105,000 in illicit drugs, police said.
-
Bus cancellations across the region
Freezing rain is causing bus cancellations and school closures across the region.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard northern Ontario sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern court in the sexual assault case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital, warning of heavy snow and reduced visibility beginning Thursday evening.
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
Windsor
-
$30-million to expand vital services at Windsor Regional Hospital
Some long-awaited funding has arrived for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Woman tied up by armed suspects during home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion on the west end of the city.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Barrie
-
Female human remains found along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont.: OPP
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Skilled trades worker in disbelief with $1 million lottery win carried on with his day
A skilled trades worker from Newmarket who has been regularly playing the lottery for two decades says winning $1 million felt so surreal he carried on with his day as if nothing had happened.
-
Dangerous road conditions expected as freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued
The afternoon commute on Thursday could be a messy one, with a freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas.
Atlantic
-
Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday
Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
Calgary
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date to the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
-
Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary hit-and-run
One woman was injured on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the Foothills industrial area.
Winnipeg
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Vancouver
-
Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating
A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.
-
Vancouver remains the most expensive city for renters in Canada: report
A new report by rental platform Zumper on median rent prices in Canada shows that Vancouver continues to be the most expensive city the country.
-
Threats, discipline, fear: The muzzling of B.C. health-care workers
Many British Columbia medical staffers are frustrated and even angry about what they describe as a culture of fear and silence when it comes to raising questions about the quality of care in the province, as well as other issues.
Edmonton
-
Anthony Henday Drive reduced to 1 lane of traffic due to crashes
Two crashes on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton slowed traffic early Thursday morning.
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers declining; 27 deaths reported
Alberta now has 856 people in hospital with COVID-19, 29 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.