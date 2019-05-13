

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel police say their homicide unit is investigating after one person was found dead in Brampton.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea, near Queen Street East.

Peel Regional Police said that the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating the incident.

No further information has been provided about the victim or the circumstances of the death.

More to come.