Homicide unit investigating after one person found dead in Brampton
Emergency crews attend the scene of a homicide investigation near Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea on May 13, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 12:34PM EDT
Peel police say their homicide unit is investigating after one person was found dead in Brampton.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea, near Queen Street East.
Peel Regional Police said that the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating the incident.
No further information has been provided about the victim or the circumstances of the death.
More to come.