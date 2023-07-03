Homicide unit investigating after man found fatally shot in north Etobicoke

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found with fatal gunshot wounds in north Etobicoke late Sunday night.

At 10:35 p.m., Toronto police were called to a residential building at 101 Kendleton Dr. in Rexdale, which is south of Albion Road and west of Kipling Avenue.

There, emergency responders located a man with gunshot wounds in the stairwell of a building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Toronto police's Forensic Identification Services is now at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.