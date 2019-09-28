

The Canadian Press





TORONTO – Police say a 50-year-old man has died days after he was found injured in a Toronto park.

Toronto police say they were called to George Hislop Park in the downtown core late Tuesday morning, where they found the man suffering from obvious injuries.

They say paramedics took him to hospital, where his condition deteriorated and his injuries became life-threatening.

Robin Besito, who had no fixed address, died on Friday.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

They're asking anyone who saw or heard something out of the ordinary in the area on Tuesday morning to get in touch.

