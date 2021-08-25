Advertisement
Homicide unit called in after body reportedly found in Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:23PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has been called in after a body was reportedly found this morning.
Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports that a body had been found.
Police have not yet said if foul play is suspected but the homicide unit has been called to the scene.
The age and gender of the deceased has not been released by investigators.