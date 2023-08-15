Homicide squad investigating after pedestrian killed in Moss Park hit-and-run

The homicide squad is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle late Monday night in downtown Toronto.

The collision, which Toronto police are investigtaing as a suspicious death, happened on Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area in what they are describing as a four-door silver sedan.

Sherbourne Street is currently closed in both directions from Queen to Shuter streets as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.