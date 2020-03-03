A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Stoney Creek late Monday night.

Police were called to the Portofino Place area just before 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release, police say that they have “secured a large scene in the immediate area” and are continuing their investigation with assistance from the Major Crime Unit and the Forensics Unit.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.