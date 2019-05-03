

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a shooting at a prom after party in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.

The shooting happened inside a residence on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police have said that they were initially called to the address for a report of someone shot in the head.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police say that a homicide investigation is currently underway.