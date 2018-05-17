

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say the body of a man was found in the driver’s seat of a Jeep parked in the driveway of a residence near Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court area shortly before 7 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified. Const. Laura Nicolle said police aren’t sure whether the victim had any ties to the neighbourhood.

“We do believe that it’s a targeted incident because of some of the circumstances,” Nicolle told reporters at the scene. “This occurred just a few hours ago, or at least we became aware of it just a few hours ago. So we’re early in, we’re not going to rule anything out at this point.”

A cause of death has not been determined but Nicolle said certain circumstances involving the case “led investigators to confidently say they are looking at this as a homicide.”

With no information on possible suspects, police are turning to the community to help them determine the series of events that led up to the discovery.

A heavy police presence remains in the neighbourhood and officers will be canvassing door-to-door to speak with residents.

“We’re looking for the community to come forward with anything suspicious,” Nicolle said. “If you do review your video surveillance, regardless of where you live, and there’s something very suspicious or concerning, then we’d like to speak to those individuals as well.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.