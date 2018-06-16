

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened at an establishment near St. Clair and Brimley avenues shortly after 2 a.m.

The two victims were both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however one of them succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.

Homicide detectives are investigating.