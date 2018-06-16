Homicide investigation underway after double stabbing in Scarborough
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 7:14AM EDT
One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
It happened at an establishment near St. Clair and Brimley avenues shortly after 2 a.m.
The two victims were both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however one of them succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.
Homicide detectives are investigating.