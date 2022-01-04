York Regional Police say that a homicide investigation is underway after a body was located in Richmond Hill on New Year’s Eve.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that on Dec. 31 at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers were called to the area of Gormley Court, near Stouffville Road and Highway 404.

At that time, officers located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A post-mortem found that that man died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified by police as 35-year-old Walid Saraj of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Investigators said they are now trying to track Saraj’s movements between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

“Information on his whereabouts during that time frame to please contact police,” they said.

A photo of Saraj, provided by his family, has been released by police in hopes that anyone who may have seen him comes forward.