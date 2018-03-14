

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region say officers are searching for a "person of interest" in connection with an ongoing suspicious death investigation at a home in Ajax.

Officers were first called to the home, near Lake Driveway West, at around 11 a.m. for reports of “unknown trouble.”

Durham Paramedics said they transported one patient to hospital from the scene.

Const. George Tudos later confirmed that one person was found deceased inside the home.

He said a female was also transported to hospital, but could provide few other details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The age of the victim is not yet known, nor is the seriousness of the female’s injuries.

“Homicide (investigators) have taken carriage of this investigation,” he said. “The information is still coming in as we’re moving along with this investigation.”

Tudos said officers are searching for a person who left the home in a vehicle prior to police arriving.

“We’re not going to be labelling them a suspect or not until we can confirm their involvement,” Tudos said. “Once we speak with them we’ll have a better understanding of who we are looking for and what transpired inside the residence.”

He said officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

“We’re in the process of interviewing some witnesses that were here at the scene prior to police arriving and hopefully once we speak with them, we’ll have a better understanding of who we’re looking for and exactly what transpired in that residence,” he said.

According to a CP24 reporter at the scene, police have blocked off a portion of the street and multiple ambulances are in the area.

A resident on Hilling Drive told CP24 that they saw two people being placed into ambulances.

We came home for lunch and there were a few cop cars – none of this was roped off yet – there were just a few cop cars and a couple ambulances," the woman, who did not provide her name, said. "That’s all I really know. They’re not telling us anything."

She said she believes the family who lives at the home surrounded by police tape has been in the neighbourhood for "a couple years."

"I think it’s a single mother and her two teenaged children, and that’s about all I know," she said. "The boy is in Grade 9 and the girl is a little bit older.”

OPP Const. Rob Knight said officers had closed the off-ramp from the westbound Highway 401 to Brock Road in relation to the investigation.

Tudos also confirmed officers are searching near the highway but could not say how it relates to the case.

“I know that we have numerous officers working on this investigation and I know that we are looking for a specific vehicle. I know there is some police activity on Brock and the 401, but I don’t know the exact involvement with this, I don’t have those details,” he said.

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper captured members of the emergency response unit and canine unit searching open areas near the ramp.

More to come...