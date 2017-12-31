

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving calls about a pedestrian struck in the area.

When police arrived on scene, a man, identified as a 34-year-old Caledon resident, was found suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say the major collision and forensic units attended the scene and determined that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the collision and the man’s death.

At a news conference held Sunday afternoon at the scene, Const. Bally Saini said police are canvasing the area and speaking to witnesses.

“We are also urging anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police,” Saini said Sunday.

So far police said there is also no suspect information at this time.

Homicide detectives have now been called in to lead the investigation.