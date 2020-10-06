TORONTO -- A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a homicide in a residential area of Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Galbraith Drive and Barwell Road, near Unity Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at 6:24 a.m. for a report of a "disturbance."

They arrived and located a woman suffering from injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police took a man into custody a short time later.

The homicide bureau is now investigating the incident.