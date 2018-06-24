Homicide detectives investigating after woman shot in North York
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot in North York on Sunday morning. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:35AM EDT
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was shot in North York early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on Replin Road, in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 2 a.m.
Paramedics say a woman in her 30s was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police later confirmed that homicide detectives are now investigating.
No information has been released on possible suspects.