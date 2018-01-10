

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot in the city’s west end on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court at around 8 p.m.

Police previously told CP24 that six shots were reportedly fired and a male victim was located with serious injuries at the scene.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment via emergency run but on Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the homicide unit has taken over the case.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim is believed to be a man in his 20s.

Investigators have not yet released any information about possible suspects.