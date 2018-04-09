

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after a male was found dead in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Middleton Way and MacKay Street at around 2:15 p.m. and discovered a deceased male.

Police have not disclosed how the male died but said they believe he was the victim of homicide.

No suspect information has been released and police are calling the situation an “isolated incident.”

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.