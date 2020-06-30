TORONTO -- Investigators with Halton Regional Police say they are investigating what they believe is a homicide after a body was found in Milton early this morning.

Police were called to the area of Guelph Line and Number 10 Side Road at around 6 a.m. after the body of a deceased male was found near the intersection.

Homicide detectives were subsequently called to the scene.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, police said they believe the death is a homicide.

“A post mortem will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto but police believe the death to be as a result of a homicide,” Halton police said in the release.

There is no word so far on the identity of the male and police have not said how he might have died.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area for much of the day and police are advising people to avoid the area.

There is no known threat to public safety, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.