Homicide detectives have been called in after a female was found dead amid suspicious circumstances in Pickering.

Police say that the individual was found deceased in a heavily wooded area near Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline 28 at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For now the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, though police say that members of the homicide unit have taken carriage of the investigation.

A cause of death has not been released.

“Forensic investigators have been called in to assist and a post mortem will be conducted to confirm the identity of the victim,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victim at this point.

They are asking anyone with information “pertaining to the investigation” to contact investigators.