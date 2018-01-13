

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A homicide investigation is underway at a home in Brampton after two people were reportedly found dead inside.

Police were called to an address in the Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway area late Friday night.

Police say that a male was arrested at the scene.

It is not clear what charges, if any, that party will face.

Police say that they believe that the homicide is an “isolated incident” and that there are “no public safety concerns.”

Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities, though reports from the scene suggest that two bodies were found inside.