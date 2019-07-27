

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have been called in after crews responding to a house fire in Aurora located a body inside.

Crews were first dispatched to a residence on Edward Street near Yonge and Wellington streets just before 1 a.m. for a reported fire.

Police say that the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The body was located inside once firefighters were able to make entry.

Police say that the coroner was subsequently called to the scene and deemed it a suspicious death, at which point homicide detectives were notified.

An age and gender for the victim has not been provided.

Witnesses are being urged to contact police.