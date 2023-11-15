Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot

A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.

Police say the collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. outside an apartment building near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

A total of three people were taken to hospital, including an adult woman who was later pronounced dead.

The two other adult victims in hospital are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a fourth victim was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

“There is some information that these people were struck intentionally and that is why homicide is investigating,” Duty Insp. Keri Fernandes told reporters at the scene. “We don’t have any information on a motive at this point.”

Fernandes said that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the collision.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the driver will face.

Police have also not said whether the driver had any sort of relationship with the pedestrians who were struck.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Fernandes said. “A lot of information is still coming in.”