TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of two people were found in an apartment unit in Scarborough's West Hill area on Saturday night.

Police from 43 Division say they were called to 4205 Lawrence Avenue East, at Morningside Avenue, at 10:18 p.m. Saturday.

They found the bodies of two adults in an apartment unit.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and by Sunday morning homicide detectives were probing the scene.

A forensics truck was seen parked outside the apartment on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.