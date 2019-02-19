

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Homes and yards are encased in mounds of ice after strong winds and cold temperatures hit the waterfront of Hamilton’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood.

Aerial footage of the community shows a tall wall of ice bordering the shoreline of Lake Ontario. In one part, a block of ice several feet thick cascades over the edge of a wall meant to protect the homes from high waters.

Many of the nearby homes are coated in the ice, with patio furniture frozen in place and doors unable to be opened properly.

One home appears to have received the brunt of the winter weather, with the ice cascading over a wall, covering part of the roof and blanketing the entire surrounding property.

Tiffany Koerner, a resident who lives in the area, told CTV News Toronto expressed concern that when the ice melts, there will be flooding in the area.

“Whenever it melts or we have good rain, we pretty much flood,” she said. “We’re constantly pumping out our sewer drain just because it fills with water and the water accumulates around the side of our house.”

Koerner said that homes in the area are prone to flooding. She had to replace her washer and dryer when she first moved in after her basement was flooded with about six feet of water. She now doesn’t keep anything except for the necessary appliances in the lower level of her home.

“It’s dirty. Because all the mud is coming in and all the dirt,” she said.

The road is privately owned and is not serviced by the city. The owner, who did not want to appear on camera, told CTV News Toronto that it is the responsibility of the homeowners and landlords to deal with snow removal and drainage issues.

Most of the residents living along the waterfront do so because of the view, Koerner said, even if the “lake does get angry.”

“Everybody who moves here does know that there are storms down here, but I guess we all just didn’t anticipate … there is nowhere for the water to flow. It’s just the flooding that everybody has to deal with.”

Koerner said that many residents fear another storm hitting the area, bringing with it more water and ice.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, Hamilton is expected to be hit with freezing rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Brandon Rowe