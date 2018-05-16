

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A homeowner is still struggling to repair the shingles that were torn off the back of her house after a severe wind storm struck the Greater Toronto Area earlier this month.

Angella Bernard said all the roofers she’s called since the day of the storm say they are too busy to repair the damage and her insurance company is running behind dealing with her claim.

The situation is getting a little more severe. After the last few days of rain, she says that water has started to leak through the light fixture in her closet.

“The fact is if they don’t come and do something about it, it’s only going to get worse,” she said. “I can’t go to bed at night because I’m thinking what happens if it rains.”

According to Bernard, she got on the phone immediately after she discovered the shingles on her roof had fallen off. “I was on the phone for over an hour,” she said. “Someone answered the phone and I was disconnected.”

She said she was disconnected a number of times. When she called the next day, her insurers said they would send someone over to assess the situation and put a tarp over the impacted area. That was on May 6.

No one showed up and she kept calling and getting passed from one person to the next.

Wednesday, someone from the insurance company finally came to assess Bernard’s predicament.

“They had me sign a release paper saying that if they send a roofer and if it’s not wind-related, I’m financially responsible for the damage to the house,” she said.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says that most insurers will cover the cost of repairs incurred due to wind damage, but consumers will have to pay the deductible.

Celyeste Power says that while most people may try to fix a few missing shingles themselves, it’s important to get an assessment first.

“I would recommend do an assessment of the damage if you decide to go through your insurance and take pictures.”

The Insurance Bureau also says the industry is having to pay out more claims related to severe storms and flooding, which is leading increases in premiums.

Bernard says it may be another week before her insurance company can deal with her claim. While she waits, she is trying to find a roofer who can put a tarp on her roof where the shingles are missing, something she feels her insurance should have dealt with weeks ago.

“I felt by now they should have a way for the people with missing shingles -- knowing that it has been raining -- for them to come and tarp it off and then come back six months later to fix it for all I care,” she said. “It’s not about having the perfect roof.”