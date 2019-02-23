

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Members of a Scarborough family are shaken but unharmed after their house partially collapsed on Saturday morning.

It happened at a residence on Harding Boulevard in the Kingston and Birchmount roads area at around 11:15 a.m.

Homeowner Rick Saye tells CP24 that he was about to get a shower when he heard some loud cracking.

He says that he then heard his son calling out for him and ran downstairs.

“I heard some cracking upstairs and then I heard my son downstairs and he yelled for me. I came down and then we just heard things start to move. Nothing had really fallen at that point, just cracks on the walls,” he said.

Saye said that about 45 minutes after he and the rest of his family got of the house, the brick exterior on its north side collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is not clear but Saye said that one city officials told him that appears as though the foundation partially “gave way.”

“I am just glad that we were up and able to get out before anything happened,” he said. “My son was crying about it. He said I want to live here. I am sure we still will but when I don’t know.”

Toronto Fire says that a total of five residences in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

A shelter bus has been brought in for displaced residents.