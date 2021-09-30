TORONTO -- The hold and secure measure placed on a Greektown school Thursday morning after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot has been lifted, police say.

Officers located the man at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the area of Strathmore Boulevard and Donlands Avenue at Wilkinson Junior Public School. He was found to be suffering from serious injuries and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Paramedics are administering aid but the victim is unresponsive, according to police.

Roads in the area have been closed and police say there is currently no threat to public safety.

Nearby Greenwood Secondary School and Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute were also placed into a hold and secure that has since lifted.

A small portion of Wilkinson Junior Public School remains closed for forensic testing and officers remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues, police said.