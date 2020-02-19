TORONTO -- More than 300 items belonging to former hockey legend Gordie Howe are now up for auction

The items include everything from golf clubs to a travelling trunk.

The bidding is being handled by Hersh Borenstein, president of Vaughan-based Frozen Ponds Incorporated--a distributor of autographed hockey memorabilia.

“These items have been in the possession of the Howe family since Gordie passed away in 2016,” Borenstein told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

“They are now selling these items to raise money for the Howe Foundation which is the pet charity of Colleen and Gordie Howe. It to allow kids to participate in sports.”

Fans can bid on jerseys, sticks, paintings, and even a wrist watch once worn by Howe.

Other items included autograph shorts and trophies. There is also an autographed picture of Howe with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“These are items that are unique to Gordie Howe. They were not mass produced. They were all Gordie’s personal things,” Borenstein said.

The items can be can viewed at Frozen Pond.com and NHL.com.

Borenstein has been friends with the Howe family since 1995 when he booked the hockey great at an appearance. He said Howe was like a surrogate grandfather to him.

The auction is hoping to raise more than $100,000 for the Howe Foundation.