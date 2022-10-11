Hit-and-run suspect assaulted man, exposed himself to neighbours who attempted to intervene: police

Police have released new details about a hit-and-run collision involving a suspect who allegedly went on to randomly attack a man before exposing himself to a group of residents who were attempting to provide assistance.

The initial collision happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday near Danforth and Jones avenues.

Police say that the suspect was driving a blue BMW at a high rate of speed westbound along Danforth Avenue when he crossed the centre line and slammed into a blue Hyundai that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene on foot, leaving an injured passenger in his vehicle behind.

Police say that the passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, police say, was transported with serious “life-altering” injuries.

An investigation is underway after a crash on The Danforth Monday night led to the driver allegedly assaulting an individual and two police officers.

Following the collision, police say that the suspect went south to the area of Seymour Avenue and Shudell Avenue where he encountered a father taking his children out of a parked car.

It is alleged that the suspect punched the father in the back of the head without provocation and then attempted to grab one of the children, damaging the vehicle in the process.

At this point, police say that several neighbours, including an off-duty officer, heard the children scream and attempted to intervene.

Police say that as the neighbours approached the driver backed away but then dropped his pants and proceeded to commit an indecent act.

It is further alleged that once police arrived on scene the suspect punched an officer in the face.

He then attempted to run away but was pursued by the neighbours and the off-duty officer, police say.

“A struggle ensued as the off-duty officer and neighbours attempted to arrest the driver. Another responding officer deployed a conducted energy weapon allowing the driver to be taken into custody,” police said in a news release.

Police say that a responding officer and the off-duty officer were both hurt in the pursuit and were ultimately taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as 29-year-old Mississauga resident Atif Khan, was arrested at the scene and is facing nine charge, including aggravated assault of a peace officer.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to thank the community for stepping in to help their fellow neighbour,” police said in the release.