Toronto police are responding to a hit-and-run in north Etobicoke Friday evening that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

It happened at the intersection of Rexdale Boulevard and Queen’s Plate Drive, police said in a tweet published just before 7 p.m.

Officers on scene said they located a female pedestrian at the scene with injuries. Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The wesbound lanes at Rexdale Boulevard are closed as police investigate the incident. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

No information has been released regarding the suspect or their vehicle.