Highway 427 crash in Etobicoke leaves motorcyclist dead
A crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke has left a 22-year-old motorcyclist dead. (Twitter/OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 6:25PM EDT
A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke, Ontario Provincial Police said.
The collision took place at around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Highway 401.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the victim’s death in a tweet issued at around 6 p.m.
No information regarding any other vehicles involved in the collision has been released.
The southbound lanes of Highway 427 were blocked to accomodate an investigation but they have since reopened.