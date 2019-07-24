

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The collector lanes on Highway 401 near Victoria Park have reopened after a van crashed into the guardrail earlier in the day.

Authorities were called to the crash scene just before 11 a.m. and found the driver of the van unresponsive.

The lanes were closed for several hours and Ontario Provincial Police warned drivers to stay in the express lanes near the area to avoid delays.

The lanes reopened around 2:50 p.m.