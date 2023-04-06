Highway 401 collision leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries
An overnight collision on Highway 401 has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The collision occurred in the eastbound collector lanes just past Markham Road in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police say that a vehicle slammed into the back of a delivery truck.
Collision: #Hwy401/Markham Rd. All eb collector lanes closed at McCowan Rd. Two vehicles involved, a passenger vehicle into the back of a delivery truck. Driver of the vehicle sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Expect closure to remain for several hours. #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/fbxu77E0yW— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 6, 2023
A 38-year-old Whitby man, the driver of the passenger vehicle, had to be extricated from the crash scene, according to Ministry of Transportation officials.He is now in hospital. The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
All eastbound collector lanes have been closed at McCowan Road. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the closure is expected to remain in effect through the morning rush hour.
So far there is no word on what may have caused the crash but Schmidt said that members of the OPP's collision reconstruction team will be conducting a full investigation.
More to come.
