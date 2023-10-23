Toronto

    • Highway 401 closed near Ajax after collision scatters cargo all over the road

    Nearly all lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed between Ajax and Whitby following a rollover collision that sent one person to hospital and scattered debris all over the highway.

    It happened in the eastbound lanes of the busy highway near Lake Ridge Road Monday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of a car sustained serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a truck. No other injuries were reported.

    Aerial footage from the scene showed what appeared to be cardboard scattered all over the roadway.

    It's not yet clear exactly how the collision occurred.

    OPP said all eastbound lanes of the highway are currently closed from Salem Road. Just a single westbound lane is currently open in the area.

    There is no word yet as to how long the closure will last.

    To see extended video of the collision site click the player above.

