

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Barrie overnight.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred on Highway 400 near Essa Road.

Two vehicles caught fire following the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt said three other people were transported to hospital for treatment.

The highway was closed following the crash but reopened in both directions on Saturday morning.

The cause of the collision has not been released and the current conditions of the victims who were transported to hospital are not known.