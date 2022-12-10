Highway 400 ramp to eastbound 401 reopens after lengthy closure due to rollover

The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer rollover resulted in a lengthy closure on Saturday.

The ramp was closed for most of the day as crews cleaned up the road following the crash.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the collision, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said in a tweet posted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Rollover:#Hwy400/401 SB to EB. Ramp blocked for clean up and recovery. Minor injures to driver.

Watch the advisory speed limits and slow down in the corners.

The ramp opened again for traffic shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police are investigating and charges are pending.