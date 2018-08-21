

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A highrise in the St. James Town area has been partially evacuated as dozens of firefighters continue to work to stamp out a complicated four-alarm fire at the building.

“Still very much an active scene here. We have crews working on a number of different floors in the building,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene. “This is a very challenging firefight and a very challenging operation for us.”

Fire crews were called to the building on Parliament Street, near St. James Avenue, at around 12:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke emanating from an electrical box in the basement and migrating throughout the building.

Toronto Fire said one person from the 14th floor was being treated for unknown injuries. However Pegg said no serious injuries have been reported so far.

“There are a number of residents that are in the building – we’re looking after all of them,” Pegg said.

While dozens of residents could be seen standing outside the building, Pegg said firefighters were telling many residents inside to “protect in place.”

He said any residents in the building who are in danger or are in distress should call 911, who will then dispatch a crew to get them out.

“We have very, very heavy smoke on two different floors. The operations are being complicated because of the extent of the fire,” Pegg said. “There are some hydro and electrical challenges in the building. So we’re in the process of shutting down all of the power to the building.”

Pegg said that means the elevators are out of commission, so firefighters have to physically walk up to the affected levels.

He said there are 13 trucks and 50 firefighters on scene to help meet the challenge.

Pegg said the eighth and 15th floor s are most affected by the smoke.