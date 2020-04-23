TORONTO -- Crews are currently responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown highrise building in the city’s east end.

Toronto Fire received a call about a fire at the building on George Street, between Richmond and Adelaide streets, at 10:23 a.m.



According to Toronto Fire, it started in an apartment on the fourth floor and then spread out to a balcony.

Images sent to CTV Toronto from the scene show visible flames on a balcony and thick black smoke pouring into the air.

At around 10:54, Toronto Fire told CP24 that the fire had been put out.

No injuries have been reported.