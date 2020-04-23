Highrise fire sends thick smoke over east-end of downtown Toronto
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:58AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:31AM EDT
Smoke seen from condo fire. (SOURCE: Twitter / @LPDes12)
TORONTO -- Crews are currently responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown highrise building in the city’s east end.
Toronto Fire received a call about a fire at the building on George Street, between Richmond and Adelaide streets, at 10:23 a.m.
Fire at Adelaide & George in #Toronto @CP24 pic.twitter.com/tMBPr9rTup— Daniel Moses (@dmoalexander22) April 23, 2020
According to Toronto Fire, it started in an apartment on the fourth floor and then spread out to a balcony.
Images sent to CTV Toronto from the scene show visible flames on a balcony and thick black smoke pouring into the air.
At around 10:54, Toronto Fire told CP24 that the fire had been put out.
No injuries have been reported.