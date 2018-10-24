High school student taken to trauma centre after stabbing at Peanut Plaza
Police are seen at Georges Vanier Secondary School investigating a stabbing in the area.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 4:36PM EDT
A high school student has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing took place in the city’s Don Valley Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. at Peanut Plaza, located near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue.
Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-teens, was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, said the victim was a student from Georges Vanier Secondary School, which is located right beside the plaza.
Toronto police said a suspect was reportedly seen fleeing the scene but no description has been provided.
The investigation is ongoing.