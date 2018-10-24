

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A high school student has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing took place in the city’s Don Valley Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. at Peanut Plaza, located near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-teens, was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, said the victim was a student from Georges Vanier Secondary School, which is located right beside the plaza.

Toronto police said a suspect was reportedly seen fleeing the scene but no description has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.