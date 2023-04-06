High-risk people should get next COVID-19 boosters this spring: Ontario's top doctor

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks at a news conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Monday, April 11, 2022. Moore says people who are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection should get their next booster dose of the vaccine this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks at a news conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Monday, April 11, 2022. Moore says people who are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection should get their next booster dose of the vaccine this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs

Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.

Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city

Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton