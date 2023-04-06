High-risk people should get next COVID-19 boosters this spring: Ontario's top doctor
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says people who are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection should get their next vaccine booster shot this spring.
Dr. Kieran Moore says high-risk individuals include anyone age 65 and older, pregnant women and people living in senior care facilities, such as long-term care homes.
The list also includes people over 18 who are immunocompromised as well as First Nations, Inuit or Métis age 55 and older and their non-Indigenous household members of the same age.
Moore says people in these groups are recommended to book a booster appointment this spring if it has been at least six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or infection.
Health Canada says people five years and older who have not received a booster dose since Sept. 1 are recommended to do so if it has been at least six months since their last infection.
Moore released a report last month that stressed the need for Ontario to maintain public health preparedness ahead of future pandemics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Montreal
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him
A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.
-
Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone
Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by the ice storm.
London
-
Here comes the sun! Long weekend delivers
After an extended stretch of dreary days and rounds of heavy rain, the weather pattern is changing and just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab
London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.
-
These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Guelph man facing multiple child pornography related charges: Guelph police
Following a two month-long investigation, police have arrested and charged a Guelph man with possessing child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities flexibility to expand borders 'at any time' to build homes under new legislation
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
-
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Jobless rate in Windsor increases slightly
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased slightly last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
What’s open/closed for Easter 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 7-10, 2023.
-
Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener
Many Windsor baseball fans are heading across the border for the Detroit Tigers home opener today.
Barrie
-
Two men charged in alleged drug bust in Barrie
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
-
Investigators release new video in 'random' drive-by shooting in Schomberg
Investigators released new video and information about a suspect vehicle from a drive-by shooting in Schomberg in hopes of finding the two people involved.
-
Mini community library targeted by vandals for 3rd time
Lori Robbins, the Little Free Library's steward, said she is frustrated because this is the third time vandals have targeted the library on Queen Street.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Child-sex offender Donnie Snook gets second shot at day parole application
A former Saint John, N.B., city councillor who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for child sex-related offences will have another opportunity to apply for day parole.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises to 832
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths and a rise in new cases in its weekly report.
Calgary
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Calgary's unemployment remains highest in Canada
Unemployment rates in Alberta were little changed last month, with Calgary maintaining the highest numbers in Canada.
-
Calgary's highest basketball courts unveiled at rooftop park
Calgary's newest basketball courts are the highest in the city, offering visitors a chance to shoot some hoops on a downtown rooftop.
Winnipeg
-
Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police
Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg got 15 cm of snow but city decided to delay plowing
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient’s parents gets 2-day registration suspension
A nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeal involving private health care in B.C.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of a British Columbia law intended to preserve public health care through measures against extra-billing and certain private insurance.
-
Lockdown ordered at Port Coquitlam high school, RCMP investigating
A lockdown was ordered at a high school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday morning, as Mounties responded to “an unfolding event.”
Edmonton
-
Edmonton making Forbes list of top travel destinations a sign of what's to come, say local business owners
Forbes disagrees with Toronto Life: Edmonton does have good food and a fun vibe. That's the review of Alberta's capital city in a recent Forbes list of the best places in the world to visit in 2023.
-
Rideshare company Lyft now hiring drivers in Edmonton
Rideshare company Lyft is coming to Edmonton, the company announced on its website.
-
Alberta government promises to boost access to surgeries, tackle wait times
The Alberta government says improvements are being made when it comes to those waiting for surgical procedures but a recent poll suggests Albertans believe investments in health care aren't providing results.