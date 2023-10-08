High-risk offender last seen in Vaughan apprehended
A high-risk offender who was wanted after faiing to return to his group after a daytime outing is now in the custody of York Regional Police.
Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Vaughan, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.
He was wanted for breaching a court order.
At 10:46 p.m., York Regional Police announced that Bowie had been located and "taken into custody without incident."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military laboured into Monday to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide
The outdoor Tribe of Nova music festival became a site of deadly chaos when Hamas militants attacked it early Saturday, killing an estimated 260 people.
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
DEVELOPING Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
'Most challenging Thanksgiving:' Long weekend marked with soaring food bank use
Food banks across Canada continue to face soaring need this Thanksgiving, with one executive warning that things could quickly get worse.
Montreal
-
Montreal opposition wants money to support city's public markets
Montreal's public markets are world-renowned, and the city's official opposition wants to keep it that way. Ensemble Montreal is submitting a motion to city council to revitalize the sites and their aging infrastructure, as many merchants say they need an upgrade.
-
Shots fired in a Montreal library in St-Michel
Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating shots fired inside the public library in the borough of Saint-Michel on Sunday afternoon.
-
CTV News Montreal at six for Sunday, October 8, 2023
Watch CTV News Montreal at six for Sunday, October 8, 2023 with Amanda Kline.
London
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
Kitchener
-
Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.
-
‘This area is so unaffordable’: Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
-
Kitchener linesman calls final OHL game after 23 years
A Kitchener hockey linesman is hanging up his skates after calling more than 1,000 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games over 23 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to structural fire at condemned building downtown
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of a structural fire at a condemned building in the city’s downtown early Sunday afternoon.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestine rally held in downtown Ottawa as mayor condemns Hamas attack on Israel
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrators marched downtown.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
-
One person arrested after string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested after a recent string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.
Windsor
-
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
-
Cooking Safety theme of 2023 Fire Prevention Week
The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is gearing up for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
Barrie
-
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
-
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
-
Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
National Soccer Championships continue rain or shine in Moncton
While it was a soggy Sunday in Moncton, the Canada Soccer Toyota National Championships went off without issue, bringing young athletes from all over to compete for gold.
Calgary
-
Suspect in death of Sundre, Alta., woman discovered dead
A man identified as a suspect in a Sundre, Alta., homicide investigation was discovered dead Saturday.
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Free pet food: Animal charity hosts 'Pets-Giving' event Saturday
A Calgary animal charity is making sure no four-legged friends go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Winnipeg
-
'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.
Vancouver
-
'A franchise here would be amazing': NBA returns to Vancouver with Raptors pre-season game
Local basketball fans filled Rogers Arena Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in front of a sold-out crowd.
-
6 sent to hospital, teen in critical condition after two Vancouver crashes
Six people were taken to hospital after two car crashes minutes—and blocks—apart in Vancouver Saturday night.
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Family seeks answers 15 years after Edmonton man disappeared
This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared. And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.