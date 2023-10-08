Toronto

High-risk offender last seen in Vaughan apprehended

Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Oct. 8 in Vaughan. (YRP photo) Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Oct. 8 in Vaughan. (YRP photo)

A high-risk offender who was wanted after faiing to return to his group after a daytime outing is now in the custody of York Regional Police.

 

Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Vaughan, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.

 

He was wanted for breaching a court order.

 

At 10:46 p.m., York Regional Police announced that Bowie had been located and "taken into custody without incident."

