TORONTO -- High Park has reopened Sunday night after the city park was closed to prevent crowds from gathering to see the cherry blossoms.

City parks have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic but amenities within parks have been shuttered to prevent the spread of the virus.

The city took the extra step of closing High Park, located in Toronto’s west end, on April 30 to stop large crowds from gathering there to see the cherry blossoms bloom, a popular attraction each year.

The bloom, which is being streamed online, typically does not last longer than two weeks.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, Mayor John Tory did not provide a specific date for when the park will reopen but said it should be happening “very soon.”

He later tweeted that the park will reopen to the public on Sunday at 8 p.m.

"And the park will be fully open subject to physical distancing and other regulations on Monday," Tory said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I thank the members of the public in particular for their cooperation as well as the local residents for their understanding."

The news comes as the province slowly starts to reopen provincial parks and conservation reserves for day use and retail businesses for curbside pickup.

Hardware stores and garden centres opened this past weekend and Tory said so far in Toronto, the reopening of some stores has gone well.

“I think that the people understand now that when they go to a store… they have to really just follow the rules,” he said.

He noted that when he went to a garden centre on Saturday, people appeared to be following physical distancing rules.

“Everybody was standing six-feet apart,” Tory said. “I think they are used to it from the grocery stores.”

Tory added that while the numbers are “trending in the right direction,” we cannot abandon physical distancing measures as more stores reopen.

“These are all small steps forward,” Tory said.