High Park reopens following reports of a man with a gun in the area
Emergency crews evacuate High Park after a man was seen in the area with a gun on June 25, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 6:01PM EDT
One person is in custody after a man was seen carrying a gun in High Park Tuesday afternoon, a sighting that resulted in the evacuation of the park.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that police were called to the area around 4 p.m. and that when officers arrived on scene, they saw a black handgun in a man’s hand.
“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.
The park was shut down to the public and everyone inside was asked to leave the area.
A person was taken into custody and around 5:10 p.m., police re-opened the park.
“We’re taking down the perimeter and allowing people back in the park because they subject of this investigation is now in custody,” Douglas-Cook said.
Police say that no firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.