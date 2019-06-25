

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person is in custody after a man was seen carrying a gun in High Park Tuesday afternoon, a sighting that resulted in the evacuation of the park.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that police were called to the area around 4 p.m. and that when officers arrived on scene, they saw a black handgun in a man’s hand.

“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.

The park was shut down to the public and everyone inside was asked to leave the area.

A person was taken into custody and around 5:10 p.m., police re-opened the park.

“We’re taking down the perimeter and allowing people back in the park because they subject of this investigation is now in custody,” Douglas-Cook said.

Police say that no firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.