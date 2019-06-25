

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have evacuated High Park after a man was seen carrying a gun in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that police were called to the park around 4 p.m. She said that when officers arrived on scene, they saw a black handgun in a man’s hand.

“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.

The suspect has been described as a black male with shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Members of the Emergency Task Force have been called to the scene.

The 506 Carlton streetcar will not run between High Park Loop and Roncesvalles Avenue while police investigate the incident.