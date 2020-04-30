TORONTO -- Pusateri's Fine Foods says that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high-end Toronto grocery store says that while the employee works in the company’s head office in a supervisory role, the individual visited two store locations before taking a leave on April 24.

“First and foremost, we want to assure you that we are working closely with Public Health and taking all necessary steps to keep everyone’s safety and wellbeing at the forefront,” the company said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

According to Pusateri’s, the stores visited by the infected employee include their Sherway Gardens and Avenue Road locations.

“In response we have completed enhanced professional deep cleaning at these locations out of an abundance of caution.”

Pusateri’s said they were only made aware of the positive case on Wednesday and took “swift and immediate action” to develop a response.

While they don’t believe there are other cases at their several locations, Pusateri’s says it has implemented new measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

These measures include working with Toronto Public Health to develop best practices and protocols, making clear their strategy to combat the virus to both customers and employees, as well as a full review of preventative measures in the store.

“While this is a low risk and isolated situation, we felt it was important to keep you up-to-date with the information we have.”

Pusateri’s found itself in hot water last month and the direct target of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s criticism after the grocery store began selling single containers of Lysol disinfectant wipes for $29.99, in an apparent act of price gouging.

“Nothing gets me more furious than someone taking advantage and price gouging the public that are in desperate need of these items,” Ford said at the time.

Days later, Ford announced that his government issued an emergency order to prevent retailers or individuals from charging what he called unfair prices for necessary goods.

Pusateri's later said that the product was incorrectly priced.