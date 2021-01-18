TORONTO --
Most outdoor activities and events have shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but skating in Toronto remains open to allow residents to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air while social distancing.
Only a maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at a time to ensure physical distancing and mask/face coverings are required while on and off the ice.
The City of Toronto is advising people to register for a spot on the rinks beforehand, and says a small number of spots will be available for those not able to make a reservation online. Most of the city’s rinks are open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of skating rinks in Toronto that remain open during the pandemic.
Downtown Toronto
Sherbourne Common – 5 Lower Sherbourne Street
Nathan Phillips Square –100 Queen West Street
Regent Park Athletic Grounds – 480 Shuter Street
Ryerson Community Park – 50 Gould Street
College Park – 420 Yonge Street
Alexandra Park (Bathurst/Dundas) – 275 Bathurst Street
Trinity Bellwoods Park – 790 Queen W Street
Christie Pits Park – 750 Bloor West Street
Ramsden Park – 1020 Yonge Street
High Park – 1873 Bloor W Street
Rennie Park – 1 Rennie Terrace
Dufferin Grove Park – 875 Dufferin Street
Wallace Emerson Park – 1260 Dufferin Street
Campbell Avenue Playground – 225 Campbell Avenue
Rosedale Park – 20 Scholfield Avenue
Hodgson Public School – 276 Davisville Avenue
Greenwood Park – 150 Greenwood Avenue
Kew Gardens – 2075 Queen East Street
Jimmie Simpson Park – 870 Queen E Street
York
Cedarvale Park – 443 Arlington Avenue
Giovanni Caboto Rink – 1367 St Clair West Avenue
North York
Glen Long Community Centre – 35 Glen Long Avenue
North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton W Avenue
Otter Creek Centre – 140 Cheritan Avenue
Ledbury Park – 160 Ledbury Street
Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park – 80 Mcmahon East Drive
Mel Lastman Square – 5100 Yonge Street
Irving W Chapley Community Centre – 205 Wilmington Avenue
Van Horne Park – 561 Van Horne Avenue
Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Boulevard
Etobicoke
Joseph Bannon Park – 65 Mary Chapman Boulevard
Summerlea Rink – 2 Arcot Boulevard
Sunnydale Acres Rink – 50 Amoro Drive
Royalcrest Rink – 50 Cabernet Circle
Lambton - Kingsway Park – 37 Marquis Avenue
Buttonwood Park – 30 Mulham Place
Valleyfield Park – 35 The Westway
Westway - Outdoor Rink – 175 The Westway
Westgrove Park – 15 Redgrave Drive
Humber Valley Rink – 50 Anglesey Boulevard
West Deane Park – 19 Sedgebrook Crescent
West Mall Rink – 370 The West Mall
Queensway Rink – 8 Avon Park Drive
Sir Adam Beck Park – 55 Eltham Drive
Colonel Samuel Smith Park – 3145 Lake Shore W Boulevard
Prince of Wales Rink – 1 Third Street
Wedgewood Park – 15 Swan Avenue
East York
Monarch Park – 115 Felstead Avenue
Withrow Park – 725 Logan Avenue
Riverdale Park East – 550 Broadview Avenue
Dieppe Park – 455 Cosburn Avenue
Scarborough
McCowan District Park – 150 McCowan Road
Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Blvd