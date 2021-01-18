Advertisement
Here's where you can go skating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto
People go for a New Years Day skate at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Most outdoor activities and events have shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but skating in Toronto remains open to allow residents to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air while social distancing.
Only a maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at a time to ensure physical distancing and mask/face coverings are required while on and off the ice.
The City of Toronto is advising people to register for a spot on the rinks beforehand, and says a small number of spots will be available for those not able to make a reservation online. Most of the city’s rinks are open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of skating rinks in Toronto that remain open during the pandemic.
Downtown Toronto
- Sherbourne Common – 5 Lower Sherbourne Street
- Nathan Phillips Square –100 Queen West Street
- Regent Park Athletic Grounds – 480 Shuter Street
- Ryerson Community Park – 50 Gould Street
- College Park – 420 Yonge Street
- Alexandra Park (Bathurst/Dundas) – 275 Bathurst Street
- Trinity Bellwoods Park – 790 Queen W Street
- Christie Pits Park – 750 Bloor West Street
- Ramsden Park – 1020 Yonge Street
- High Park – 1873 Bloor W Street
- Rennie Park – 1 Rennie Terrace
- Dufferin Grove Park – 875 Dufferin Street
- Wallace Emerson Park – 1260 Dufferin Street
- Campbell Avenue Playground – 225 Campbell Avenue
- Rosedale Park – 20 Scholfield Avenue
- Hodgson Public School – 276 Davisville Avenue
- Greenwood Park – 150 Greenwood Avenue
- Kew Gardens – 2075 Queen East Street
- Jimmie Simpson Park – 870 Queen E Street
York
- Cedarvale Park – 443 Arlington Avenue
- Giovanni Caboto Rink – 1367 St Clair West Avenue
North York
- Glen Long Community Centre – 35 Glen Long Avenue
- North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton W Avenue
- Otter Creek Centre – 140 Cheritan Avenue
- Ledbury Park – 160 Ledbury Street
- Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park – 80 Mcmahon East Drive
- Mel Lastman Square – 5100 Yonge Street
- Irving W Chapley Community Centre – 205 Wilmington Avenue
- Van Horne Park – 561 Van Horne Avenue
- Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Boulevard
Etobicoke
- Joseph Bannon Park – 65 Mary Chapman Boulevard
- Summerlea Rink – 2 Arcot Boulevard
- Sunnydale Acres Rink – 50 Amoro Drive
- Royalcrest Rink – 50 Cabernet Circle
- Lambton - Kingsway Park – 37 Marquis Avenue
- Buttonwood Park – 30 Mulham Place
- Valleyfield Park – 35 The Westway
- Westway - Outdoor Rink – 175 The Westway
- Westgrove Park – 15 Redgrave Drive
- Humber Valley Rink – 50 Anglesey Boulevard
- West Deane Park – 19 Sedgebrook Crescent
- West Mall Rink – 370 The West Mall
- Queensway Rink – 8 Avon Park Drive
- Sir Adam Beck Park – 55 Eltham Drive
- Colonel Samuel Smith Park – 3145 Lake Shore W Boulevard
- Prince of Wales Rink – 1 Third Street
- Wedgewood Park – 15 Swan Avenue
East York
- Monarch Park – 115 Felstead Avenue
- Withrow Park – 725 Logan Avenue
- Riverdale Park East – 550 Broadview Avenue
- Dieppe Park – 455 Cosburn Avenue
Scarborough
- McCowan District Park – 150 McCowan Road
