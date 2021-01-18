TORONTO -- Most outdoor activities and events have shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but skating in Toronto remains open to allow residents to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air while social distancing. 

Only a maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at a time to ensure physical distancing and mask/face coverings are required while on and off the ice.

The City of Toronto is advising people to register for a spot on the rinks beforehand, and says a small number of spots will be available for those not able to make a reservation online. Most of the city’s rinks are open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of skating rinks in Toronto that remain open during the pandemic.

Downtown Toronto 

  • Sherbourne Common – 5 Lower Sherbourne Street
  • Nathan Phillips Square –100 Queen West Street
  • Regent Park Athletic Grounds – 480 Shuter Street
  • Ryerson Community Park – 50 Gould Street
  • College Park – 420 Yonge Street
  • Alexandra Park (Bathurst/Dundas) – 275 Bathurst Street
  • Trinity Bellwoods Park – 790 Queen W Street
  • Christie Pits Park – 750 Bloor West Street
  • Ramsden Park – 1020 Yonge Street
  • High Park – 1873 Bloor W Street
  • Rennie Park – 1 Rennie Terrace
  • Dufferin Grove Park – 875 Dufferin Street
  • Wallace Emerson Park – 1260 Dufferin Street
  • Campbell Avenue Playground – 225 Campbell Avenue
  • Rosedale Park – 20 Scholfield Avenue
  • Hodgson Public School – 276 Davisville Avenue
  • Greenwood Park – 150 Greenwood Avenue
  • Kew Gardens – 2075 Queen East Street
  • Jimmie Simpson Park – 870 Queen E Street

York

  • Cedarvale Park – 443 Arlington Avenue
  • Giovanni Caboto Rink – 1367 St Clair West Avenue

North York

  • Glen Long Community Centre – 35 Glen Long Avenue
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton W Avenue
  • Otter Creek Centre – 140 Cheritan Avenue
  • Ledbury Park – 160 Ledbury Street
  • Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park – 80 Mcmahon East Drive
  • Mel Lastman Square – 5100 Yonge Street
  • Irving W Chapley Community Centre – 205 Wilmington Avenue
  • Van Horne Park – 561 Van Horne Avenue
  • Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Boulevard

Etobicoke

  • Joseph Bannon Park – 65 Mary Chapman Boulevard
  • Summerlea Rink – 2 Arcot Boulevard
  • Sunnydale Acres Rink – 50 Amoro Drive
  • Royalcrest Rink – 50 Cabernet Circle
  • Lambton - Kingsway Park – 37 Marquis Avenue
  • Buttonwood Park – 30 Mulham Place
  • Valleyfield Park – 35 The Westway
  • Westway - Outdoor Rink – 175 The Westway
  • Westgrove Park – 15 Redgrave Drive
  • Humber Valley Rink – 50 Anglesey Boulevard
  • West Deane Park – 19 Sedgebrook Crescent 
  • West Mall Rink – 370 The West Mall
  • Queensway Rink – 8 Avon Park Drive
  • Sir Adam Beck Park – 55 Eltham Drive
  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park – 3145 Lake Shore W Boulevard
  • Prince of Wales Rink – 1 Third Street
  • Wedgewood Park – 15 Swan Avenue

East York

  • Monarch Park – 115 Felstead Avenue
  • Withrow Park – 725 Logan Avenue
  • Riverdale Park East – 550 Broadview Avenue
  • Dieppe Park – 455 Cosburn Avenue

Scarborough

  • McCowan District Park – 150 McCowan Road
  • Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Blvd