

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





There’s no shortage of Halloween fun in Toronto, as historic sites and museums across the city become haunted for the season.

As the day for trick or treating approaches, a number of “haunted happenings” for all ages are popping up across the city.

One of the most terrifying experiences may be the haunted castle at Casa Loma, which brings promenade theatre to its tunnels and darkest spaces never before open to the public.

But if haunted castles are not your kind of scare, you could take a walk through the military cemetery at Fort York between Oct. 28 and 31, or you can visit Mackenzie House for a Victorian gothic event on the evenings of Oct. 2, 9 and 23.

Spooky arts and crafts workshops will be held at Todmorden Mills on Oct. 19 and 20, and for more fun for children, Scarborough Museum will have an event on Oct. 26.

Spadina Museum will be offering something a little different from the usual Halloween events. It's focusing on the theme of clairvoyance and spiritualty in the 1920s. The event runs from Oct. 10 until the end of the month.

Gibson House will take a dive into the past on Oct. 30 and 31 by shedding light on the Victorian obsession with death.

"We are excited to provide some creative Halloween-themed programming at Toronto History Museums this fall where Toronto’s many pasts, presents and futures meet,” Cheryl Blackman, director of Museums and Heritage Services, said.

“These new experiences will be sure to surprise and to haunt. It’s Halloween, everyone’s entitled to one good scare!"