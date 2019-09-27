

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The city is preparing for thousands of protestors to take part in Toronto’s climate change rally in the downtown core.

On Friday before noon, the event is expected to begin at Queen’s Park in conjunction with several other rallies happening across Canada and the world.

The online event page for the rally calls on the government to “treat the climate crisis like the emergency it is.”

“We can no longer continue with business as usual,” the organizers wrote.

To accommodate the large crowd expected to participate, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the transit agency has made some adjustments to regular service.

“We will have two extra trains on Line 1 and Line 2 ready to go to handle extra loads in the core,” he said. “As well, we’ll have buses on standby for extra relief and backup in the event of any subway delays.”

“On the surface, we’ll have staff ready to assist keeping the streetcars moving if the crowds spread out.”

The Toronto rally is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and a march will follow at noon.

The march is expected to head east on Wellesley Street to Bay Street, then south on Bay Street to Queen Street, then west on Queen Street to University Avenue before returning to Queen’s Park at 2:30 p.m. for a concert and speeches.

Green said transit riders can expect the Bay, College, Dundas and Queen surface routes to be impacted during the lunchtime event.

Attending #ClimateStrike in Toronto tomorrow?

The #TTC is the environmentally friendly way to get there. Extra subway service being readied. Buses on standby for additional support. Expect surface routes on Bay, College, Dundas and Queen to be impacted during the noon-hour march. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) September 26, 2019

During the rally, the Toronto sign located outside of City Hall will be turned off, Mayor John Tory said.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager, is the inspiration behind the worldwide events. Earlier this week, the 16-year-old criticized world leaders at the UN Global Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Last year, Thunberg began staging solo climate strikes in Sweden, but since then tens of thousands of students across the world have taken part in “Fridays for Future” strikes.

In response to the rally, Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek said in a news release issued on Friday that he recognizes “all the young Ontarians who are making their voices heard on the serious issue of climate change.”

“I am proud to say that Ontario is leading the way when it comes to fighting climate change in Canada,” he said. “We have made significant reductions with emissions down 22 per cent over the last decade.”

Mayor John Tory said last week that he will move a motion at council for Toronto to join 800 other governments around the world in declaring a climate emergency.

Tory said he would lead the charge in “naming, framing and deepening Toronto’s commitment” to protecting the city’s community, economy and ecosystems from climate change.

“Climate change and global warming poses a major risk to our city’s residents and businesses,” Tory said on Sept. 20.

“This emergency declaration serves to join cities across the world in tackling climate change, frame the impact of climate change on our residents and businesses, and enhance Toronto’s commitment to a net zero carbon future.”

The motion will go before Toronto City Council on Oct. 2.

