

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Trying to beat the heat in Toronto?

A warning was issued on Thursday morning for the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario as residents began to feel extremely high temperatures roll through across the region and it remains in effect.

Temperatures are expected to hit 34 C on Friday and Saturday, but with the humidex it is expected to feel closer to above 40 C.

Environment Canada also warns there is strong risk of thunderstorms both days.

“It’s really important for people to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even before you feel thirsty,” Toronto Public Health’s Dr. Christine Navarro warned on Friday morning. “If you are doing activities you might want to reschedule it either to another day or maybe a cooler part of the day.”

“If you know someone who is at home, who is isolated, especially a senior, make sure that you check in on them, make sure they are cool and hydrated.”

Navarro said residents should watch out for signs of heat stroke throughout the extreme heat.



A women paddle boards along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette)

“With heat stroke, that is a medical emergency, a person can’t regulate their body temperature,” she said. “Signs of that can be as serious as maybe loss of coordination, maybe they seem confused and it can even be a loss of consciousness so if you see that call 911, get them to a cool place, put some cold water on them until care comes.”

It is most important to watch out for vulnerable people, who “can’t really tell you their symptoms,” Navarro added.

“People who are very old or very young, people with mobility issues and people experiencing homelessness are the most affected by the heat.”

Toronto beaches closed due to E. coli concerns

Amid the high temperatures, the City of Toronto has issued a warning for swimmers at some beaches.

The warning comes due to high water levels in Lake Ontario caused by the sudden downpour the city experienced on Wednesday and remains in effect.



A sign warning people of unsafe swimming conditions is seen at Sunnyside Beach in Toronto on July 19, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

“The public should not swim during and after storms, floods or heavy rainfall,” the warning stated. “Cloudy water can be an indicator of high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to human health.”

“Conditions are based upon E. coli counts in beach water samples taken over the past 24 hours.”

Currently, Marie Curtis Park East Beach and Sunnyside Beach in Toronto are closed.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city’s other beaches and pools are being “well used” amid the extreme heat.

“Each year more than a million and a half children, youth and adults visit the outdoor pools and wading pools alone, not to mention the indoor pools and beaches,” he said. “It’s a great place for them to not only cool off but be comfortable and amuse themselves during summer holiday but it also of course over the years has been one of the crucial places where people get their introduction to water.”



People are seen using the Leaside Outdoor Pool on July 19, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Residents say Toronto weather just can’t seem to get it right

People walking along the waterfront on Friday morning, before temperatures picked up, said the uncomfortable summer weather comes after a messy winter.

“Winter has been long so the reality is that I can’t recall if this (high water levels) has happened yet this season,” Denzil Croning said while on his morning walk before heading to work.

“When I walk by I always look at the water levels and the lifeguard stations because they are always taking pictures of the water levels so I am always aware of this.”



People are seen jogging along a pathway near Sunnyside Beach on July 19, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Meanwhile, two women jogging in the area of Sunnyside Beach said this weekend will be disappointing compared to the last.

“Last weekend the beach was beautiful and full, people were swimming in the lake and it was a lovely scene, so it’s too bad,” Sarah Mullally said.

Temperatures expected to cool down next week

The extreme heat won’t last that long in Toronto.

A weak cold front is expected to move through the region on Sunday.

Rain is expected to hit with a high of 27 C on Sunday, while temperatures are expected to drop steadily over the next few days in Toronto.